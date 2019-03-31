Bucks' Tim Frazier: Will start Sunday vs. Atlanta
Frazier will start at point guard in Sunday's tilt against the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Frazier is drawing the start with Khris Middleton (groin) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) out and Eric Bledsoe coming off the bench. He'll figure to see a significant bump in minutes before returning to his bench role in the near future.
