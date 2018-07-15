Bucks' Tim Quarterman: Scores 10 points off bench in LVSL playoff loss
Quarterman posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal across 16 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 Vegas Summer League second-round playoff loss to the Sixers.
While Quarterman has played in all five Vegas Summer League games, his results have been meager, averaging 5.5 points per game and 18.6 minutes on the floor. After stints with the Trail Blazers and the Rockets, he's attempting to find a home with a third NBA team. Right now, his prospects don't seem too promising.
