Bucks' Tony Snell: A virtual non-factor in start
Snell knocked down his only field goal attempt while contributing two points, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 126-117 loss to the Magic.
Despite getting the start in what was a high-scoring affair, Snell delivered next to nothing at the offensive end and saw reserves Jabari Parker and Jason Terry outplay him on the wing. Snell signed a four-year, $46 million contract last summer, but he hasn't come anywhere close to living up to the deal, with averages of 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.5 minutes per game this season.
