Bucks' Tony Snell: Back at practice Monday
Snell (knee) took part in Monday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Snell has missed the last five contests with tendinitis in his left knee, but the hope is that he'll be able to return to action Tuesday after a layoff of nearly two weeks. That said, the Bucks will wait to assess the 26-year-old at shootaround Tuesday before making a final call. Prior to the injury, Snell had been seeing roughly 30 minutes on most nights, and he ranks among the NBA leaders in True Shooting Percentage, while hitting nearly 48 percent of his three-point attempts.
