Bucks' Tony Snell: Back in starting lineup Sunday

Smell (thigh) has been cleared to play and will start Sunday against the 76ers.

Snell has been sidelined for the last two contests while nursing a right thigh bruise, but he's set to make his return Sunday for a Bucks team eager to end its current losing streak. With Snell back in the starting five and not facing a minutes limit of any kind, Jason Terry will return to the bench and likely see a reduced workload.