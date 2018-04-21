Bucks' Tony Snell: Bumped to reserve role
Snell will come off the bench for Friday's Game 3 matchup with the Celtics, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Snell will be replaced in the first-unit by second-year guard Malcolm Brogdon. The team is down 0-2 to Boston, and it looks like Snell will be the odd man out as they look to make some changes. He struggled in the first two games of the series by posting just 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 27.7 minutes, and will likely see his workload decrease Friday.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....