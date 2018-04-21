Bucks' Tony Snell: Bumped to reserve role

Snell will come off the bench for Friday's Game 3 matchup with the Celtics, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Snell will be replaced in the first-unit by second-year guard Malcolm Brogdon. The team is down 0-2 to Boston, and it looks like Snell will be the odd man out as they look to make some changes. He struggled in the first two games of the series by posting just 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 27.7 minutes, and will likely see his workload decrease Friday.