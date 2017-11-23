Bucks' Tony Snell: Coming off pine Wednesday
Snell will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
With the Bucks down four players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), coach Jason Kidd has opted to make a radical change to his starting five, deploying Gary Payton, Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton and Thon Maker. Despite coming off the bench, Snell should still easily garner 30-plus minutes given the situation,
More News
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Drills five threes Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores 17 points on eight shot attempts•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Will start Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Will come off bench in exhibition opener•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Back with Bucks•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores team-high 19 in Game 4 loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...