Bucks' Tony Snell: Coming off pine Wednesday

Snell will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

With the Bucks down four players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), coach Jason Kidd has opted to make a radical change to his starting five, deploying Gary Payton, Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton and Thon Maker. Despite coming off the bench, Snell should still easily garner 30-plus minutes given the situation,