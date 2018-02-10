Bucks' Tony Snell: Continues struggling Friday
Snell provided two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 91-85 loss to the Heat.
Snell and John Henson were tied for the fewest shot attempts among the starting five, and Friday's two points are the only ones he's tallied over the last three contests. The 26-year-old has gone 0-for-9 over that stretch, and he's drained just 16.0 percent of his 25 attempts in five February games. Given the high-usage profiles of teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton -- as well as John Henson's increased offensive role this season -- Snell's overall fantasy prospects remain rather underwhelming.
