Bucks' Tony Snell: Continues to struggle in loss
Snell recorded just one rebound and nothing else in 16 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 loss to Brooklyn.
Snell continues to start for the Bucks but offers basically nothing in both fantasy and reality. As soon as the team starts getting some players back, there is a good chance Snell falls out of the rotation completely based on his recent form.
