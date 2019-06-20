Bucks' Tony Snell: Dealt to Detroit
Snell was traded to the Pistons on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Snell, who averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 17.6 minutes per game last year for the Bucks will be sent to the Pistons along with the 30th pick in the 2019 draft for Jon Leuer. Snell's playing time decreased by nearly 10 minutes per game in 2019 although he still managed to retain a solid rotational role for the Eastern Conference champions. Depending on who Detroit acquires through the draft and free agency, Snell could compete for the Piston's starting small forward spot in 2019-20.
