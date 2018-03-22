Bucks' Tony Snell: Disappears in loss
Snell had only two points and one assist in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Clippers.
Snell was moved back to the bench, likely because of his poor play of late. The move did nothing to help his production as he bottomed out with two points and one assist. He could even be out of the rotation once the Bucks start getting some of their backcourt players back, so leave him alone in all formats.
