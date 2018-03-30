Bucks' Tony Snell: Disappointing in starting role

Snell had only three points on 1-of-5 shooting, to go along with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over Golden State.

Snell moved back into the starting lineup at the expense of Jason Terry but was basically invisible on both ends of the floor. The Bucks really need Malcolm Brogdon (quad) and Matthew Dellavedova (ankle) to return, and when this happens, there is a chance Snell falls out of the rotation altogether. Leave him alone unless you are extremely desperate for, well nothing really.