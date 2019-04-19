Bucks' Tony Snell: Doubtful for Game 3
Snell (ankle), according to coach Mike Budenholzer, has a "small" chance of playing during Saturday's Game 3 against the Pistons, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
There's little reason for the Bucks to rush Snell back, as they've been taking care of business against the short-handed Pistons. It's likely Snell will end up making his return during the second round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...