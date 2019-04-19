Bucks' Tony Snell: Doubtful for Game 3

Snell (ankle), according to coach Mike Budenholzer, has a "small" chance of playing during Saturday's Game 3 against the Pistons, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

There's little reason for the Bucks to rush Snell back, as they've been taking care of business against the short-handed Pistons. It's likely Snell will end up making his return during the second round of the playoffs.

