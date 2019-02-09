Bucks' Tony Snell: Draws spot start

Snell will start Friday against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Snell will fill in at small forward with Khris Middleton getting the night off to rest. In each of Snell's previous two starts, he's totaled 10 or more points and has contributed on the boards and as a facilitator of the basketball.

