Bucks' Tony Snell: Drills five threes Wednesday
Snell totaled 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Hornets.
Snell, while not a high-volume shooter, is one of the better three-point marksmen in the league. Coming into Wednesday's contest, he was shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc, eclipsing last season's mark of 40.6 percent. He clearly has potential to get hot on any given night. But, considering his general lack of supplementary stats, he can be ignored in many fantasy formats.
