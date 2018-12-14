Bucks' Tony Snell: Enters starting lineup

Snell will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Snell will join the starting five with Khris Middleton (finger) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) out due to injury. Snell is averaging 19.2 minutes over his previous five games but could be in line for more run in Cleveland with Milwaukee playing short-handed.

More News
Our Latest Stories