Bucks' Tony Snell: Exits with thumb injury
Snell was limited to five minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Grizzlies after exiting in the first half with a right thumb injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He was charged with one foul and accrued no other statistics during his time on the court.
Snell downplayed the injury when discussing the matter with Velazquez after the contest, insisting that he would be available for the Bucks' next contest Saturday against the Magic. Sterling Brown (28 minutes) and Pat Connaughton (12 minutes) both saw elevated run with Snell departing early and would likely serve as the top wings off the bench if Snell is unable to play Saturday.
