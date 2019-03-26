Bucks' Tony Snell: Expected back by playoffs

Snell (ankle) is expected back by the playoffs, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

It appears we're looking at a multi-game absence for Snell, who reportedly used a rolling chair to get to the showers rather than walk. In his place, Sterling Brown will get the start Tuesday, and he could be the answer at small forward until Snell returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories