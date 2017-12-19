Bucks' Tony Snell: Expected to be available Tuesday
Snell (knee) is expected to be available for Tuesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News reports.
Snell has missed the past five games while nursing tendinitis in his left knee. An official confirmation has yet to be released regarding Snell's status, but signs are pointing to him taking the floor Tuesday. If he draws the start, Gary Payton would likely head back to the pine.
