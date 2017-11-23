Bucks' Tony Snell: Four points in bench role Wednesday
Snell managed four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime win over the Suns.
Snell headed to the bench as part of head coach Jason Kidd's makeover of the starting five with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out of the lineup. The fifth-year guard has provided modest scoring totals the majority of the season, but he's shooting a career-best 51.9 percent overall, including 46.2 percent from three-point range.
