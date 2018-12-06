Bucks' Tony Snell: Gets the start Wednesday

Snell will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons in place of Khris Middleton (personal).

Snell will get the start with Middleton a late scratch Wednesday. In 22 games this year, Snell has averaged 6.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 16.0 minutes.

