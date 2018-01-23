Bucks' Tony Snell: Headed back to bench Monday

Snell will return to a bench role for Monday's tilt with the Suns, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains sidelined Monday, the Bucks will be getting Malcolm Brogdon (personal) back, so Brogdon will be re-inserted into the starting lineup and Snell will head back to the bench. Despite the demotion to the bench, Snell should still see an elevated role with Antetokounmpo out, so a slight boost in production from his season averages can be expected.