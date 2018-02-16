Bucks' Tony Snell: In double figures but struggle continues
Snell totaled 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal during Thursday's 134-123 loss to Denver.
This was Snell's first game scoring in double figures since his outing back on Jan. 29, a span of seven games. The former New Mexico standout continues to struggle mightily from the floor, shooting just 23.3 percent in his last six games. In addition, Snell has not significantly contributed to any other statistical category aside from scoring this season, as his season averages of 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game indicates.
