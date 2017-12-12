Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out for Wednesday
Snell (knee) is listed as out in the Bucks' official game notes for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
This will be Snell's third straight absence while he continues to nurse patella tendinitis in his left knee. Gary Payton II will likely get the start once again, with both Rashad Vaughn and DeAndre Liggins potentially seeing extended minutes off the bench.
