Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out Friday

Snell (thigh) is listed as out for Friday's matchup with the Pacers.

It remains unclear exactly when Snell suffered the right thigh bruise, but he'll now be sidelined for the second straight contest with the ailment. Without Snell in the lineup, expect both Sterling Brown and Jason Terry to continue to see additional minutes on the wing and in the backcourt Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories