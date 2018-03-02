Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out Friday
Snell (thigh) is listed as out for Friday's matchup with the Pacers.
It remains unclear exactly when Snell suffered the right thigh bruise, but he'll now be sidelined for the second straight contest with the ailment. Without Snell in the lineup, expect both Sterling Brown and Jason Terry to continue to see additional minutes on the wing and in the backcourt Friday.
More News
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: In double figures but struggle continues•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Continues struggling Friday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Nightmarish shooting effort in start•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Will start Thursday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Moving back to bench Monday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...