Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out Saturday
Snell (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's contest against the Rockets.
Snell has missed four straight tilts while nursing inflammation in his left knee and there continues to be little word on his recovery. Gary Payton is a strong candidate to remain in the starting lineup in Snell's absence.
