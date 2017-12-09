Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out Saturday
Snell (knee) is listed as out in the Bucks' injury report in advance of Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Snell missed the first half of the Bucks' back-to-back set Friday against the Mavericks while dealing with left patella tendinitis. One day is seemingly not enough for him to recover, as he'll miss Saturday's game as well. In his stead, Gary Payton drew the start but played just five minutes. Malcolm Brogdon, off the bench, played 41 minutes. Rashad Vaughn also benefited, seeing 11 minutes.
