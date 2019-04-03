Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out Thursday

Snell (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Sixers.

Assuming that status holds up, it'll be Snell's fifth consecutive absence as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. The Bucks finish up the regular season with a three-game home stand, so the goal will be to get Snell back on the floor at some point before the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories