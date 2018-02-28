Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out Wednesday
Snell is dealing with a right thigh contusion and is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
This is the first we've heard of the injury for Snell, though it seems likely he suffered it during Tuesday's tilt with the Wizards. Considering the Bucks are heading into the second night of a back-to-back set, there's no reason to put further strain on it, so Snell is set to get the night off. With Snell sidelined, look for Sterling Brown and Jason Terry to have expanded roles on the wing.
