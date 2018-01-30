Bucks' Tony Snell: Moving back to bench Monday
Snell will move back to the bench Monday against the 76ers as Malcolm Brogdon returns to the starting lineup.
Snell started the past two games as Malcolm Brogdon was out with a calf injury, however Brogdon's return pushes Snell back to his usual role off the bench. Snell's averaging 24.6 minutes in January and should seeing similar playing time.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...