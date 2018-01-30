Play

Bucks' Tony Snell: Moving back to bench Monday

Snell will move back to the bench Monday against the 76ers as Malcolm Brogdon returns to the starting lineup.

Snell started the past two games as Malcolm Brogdon was out with a calf injury, however Brogdon's return pushes Snell back to his usual role off the bench. Snell's averaging 24.6 minutes in January and should seeing similar playing time.

