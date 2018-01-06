Bucks' Tony Snell: Moving to bench

Snell will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Snell has been the regular starter at shooting guard, when healthy, but he'll shift to the bench Saturday, as the Bucks go with Malcolm Brogdon in his place. Coach Jason Kidd admitted that the decision to bench Snell comes in an effort to help the 26-year-old break out of a recent slump. Over the last nine games, Snell has hit just 32.8 percent of his field goals and 28.6 percent of his three point attempts. Prior to the slump, Snell had been shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from three.