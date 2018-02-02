Bucks' Tony Snell: Nightmarish shooting effort in start

Snell mustered just two points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

It was a particularly disappointing effort for Snell, considering that Eric Bledsoe (ankle) was sidelined and Malcolm Brogdon was forced from the game in the second quarter with a quadriceps tendon injury. Snell's unsightly 11.1 percent success rate from the field was his worst since he came up empty on four attempts against the Raptors on Jan. 5, and he's now generated single-digit point totals in four of the last five contests. While the five-year veteran is certain capable of a double-digit scoring tally on any given night, Brogdon is clearly much more efficient on a per-minute basis.