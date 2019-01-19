Bucks' Tony Snell: Not on report

Snell is not listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Orlando.

Snell picked up a thumb injury in Wednesday's win over Memphis, but with two days off, he's apparently moved past the ailment and will be good to go Saturday. Snell's minutes have fluctuated on a night-to-night basis, but he typically settles in in the 17-to-21 range.

