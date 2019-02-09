Bucks' Tony Snell: Offers little in starting role
Snell put up four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 20 minutes Friday in the Bucks' 122-107 win over the Mavericks.
Snell moved up to the top unit with Khris Middleton sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set for rest purposes. As per usual, Snell ranked as nothing more than a fourth or fifth option whenever he was on the court and is now averaging just 9.0 points, 3.7 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.6 triples in 25.9 minutes over his seven starts in 2018-19. Unless the Bucks to decide to rest one or more of their other four usual starters, Snell should be back on the bench for Saturday's home matchup with Orlando.
