Bucks' Tony Snell: Out again Friday

Snell (knee) will not play Friday against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Snell will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to deal with inflammation in his left knee. The Bucks haven't offered any updates on the situation, so at this point Snell should be considered optimistically questionable for Saturday's game in Houston.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop