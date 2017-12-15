Bucks' Tony Snell: Out again Friday
Snell (knee) will not play Friday against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Snell will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to deal with inflammation in his left knee. The Bucks haven't offered any updates on the situation, so at this point Snell should be considered optimistically questionable for Saturday's game in Houston.
More News
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Listed as out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Posts nine points in return to starting five•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Four points in bench role Wednesday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...