Bucks' Tony Snell: Out with ankle sprain

Snell has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Houston due to a sprained left ankle.

It's unclear as to when Snell picked up the injury, but it's evidently severe enough to keep him out of Tuesday's contest. He's started each of the last four matchups for Milwaukee, so Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely start at small forward and Ersan Ilyasova could draw a start at power forward with Snell out of the mix.