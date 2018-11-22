Bucks' Tony Snell: Plays 15 minutes in Wednesday's win

Snell scored nine points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Snell has earned double-digit minutes in all 17 appearances thus far this season. With that being said, Snell has seen 20-plus minutes just twice, and his modest per-game averages are only useful for those in the very deepest leagues.