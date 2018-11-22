Bucks' Tony Snell: Plays 15 minutes in Wednesday's win
Snell scored nine points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Snell has earned double-digit minutes in all 17 appearances thus far this season. With that being said, Snell has seen 20-plus minutes just twice, and his modest per-game averages are only useful for those in the very deepest leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Not great in 23 minutes Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting Tuesday vs. OKC•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Set for bench role in exhibition opener•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Bumped to reserve role•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Checks back in Saturday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Questionable to return with ankle sprain•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.