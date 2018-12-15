Bucks' Tony Snell: Plays 27 minutes in Friday's win
Snell provided six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 114-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Snell drew the start with Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Khris Middleton (finger) out and earned a season high minute total. Snell has seen 20-plus minutes in four of the last six games after doing so just three times in the first 22 games of the campaign. Nevertheless, Snell remains a lackluster option in most formats.
