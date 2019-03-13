Bucks' Tony Snell: Plays 27 minutes in Tuesday's win

Snell amassed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Pelicans.

Snell and the rest of the reserves logged extended minutes given the blowout nature of the contest, though he has earned at least 20 minutes in seven of the last nine games. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old wing has reached double figures in scoring just once in his last 17 appearances. Given that he's never been one to fill up the box score, Snell is only a viable option in the deepest leagues.