Bucks' Tony Snell: Posts nine points in return to starting five
Snell tallied nine points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 win over the Kings.
Snell made his return to the starting lineup after a two-game absence and made the most of his modest number of shot and free-throw attempts, finding the net on all but one of them. The 26-year-old swingman can be relied on for the occasional double-digit scoring effort and has had the hot hand in November, posting a 59.2 percent success rate from the field -- including 52.4 percent from three-point range -- over 12 games during the month.
