Bucks' Tony Snell: Probable Sunday vs. 76ers

Snell (thigh) is probable for Sundays game against Philadelphia, Brian Seltzer of the 76ers' official site reports.

Snell missed the Bucks' last two games, both losses, due to his right thigh bruise and the team will be eager to have him back as they look to halt their run of four consecutive losses. Sterling Brown and Jason Terry have been seeing extra minutes while Snell has been out, look for that to continue if he's held out or is limited at all on Sunday.