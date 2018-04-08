Bucks' Tony Snell: Questionable to return with ankle sprain

Snell sprained his right ankle during Saturday's game against the Knicks and is questionable to return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Snell stepped on teammate John Henson's foot, causing the injury. If he doesn't return to the contest, he should be considered questionable for the team's next game Monday against Orlando.

