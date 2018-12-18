Bucks' Tony Snell: Records 12 points Monday
Snell totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 107-104 win over the Pistons.
Snell tied a season-high scoring and set a new season-high for rebounds Monday night, and the Bucks needed every bit of his performance for the win. Given these numbers are season-highs for Snell, it's hard to see him playing like this on a nightly basis going forward.
