Bucks' Tony Snell: Removed from injury report

Snell (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's Game 4 matchup with the Pistons.

Snell had been listed as doubtful ahead of the Bucks' 119-103 win over Game 3, but he ended up playing the final 1:10 of the contest. It marked Snell's first appearance in any game since March 24 after the sprained left ankle had sidelined him for 10 straight contest. His removal from the injury report suggests that Snell incurred no setbacks coming out of Game 3, but it's unclear if he'll have a rotation spot waiting for him Monday with Khris Middleton, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton and George Hill perhaps ranking above him in the pecking order on the wing.