Bucks' Tony Snell: Returns to starting five Friday

Snell will return to the starting five for Friday's contest against the Hornets and will be limited to 20-25 minutes, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Snell returned from a five-game absence Tuesday against the Cavs, playing 23 minutes and posting eight points, four rebounds and one steal. As a result of him joining the starting lineup, Matthew Dellavedova will head to the bench.

