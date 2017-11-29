Bucks' Tony Snell: Returns to starting lineup

Snell will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's tilt versus the Kings, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Snell played a reserve role in the two previous games, but will return to the starting lineup Tuesday. He averaged 29.8 minutes in his two stints off the bench, which is on par with his season average. Thus, he figures to take on his usual role with the club in the contest.

