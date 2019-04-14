Bucks' Tony Snell: Ruled out Sunday

Snell (ankle) is ruled out for Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against Detroit on Sunday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

As expected, Snell, who is currently dealing with a left ankle sprain, has been officially deemed inactive for Sunday's contest. Snell will also likely miss Game 2 on Wednesday but has a slim chance to return in time for Game 3 at Detroit on Saturday. Sterling Brown is expected to get the starting nod at shooting guard Sunday.

