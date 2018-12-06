Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win
Snell supplied 11 points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 win over the Pistons.
Snell drew the start with Khris Middleton (personal) out and has now scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time all season. Moreover, Snell finished with season highs in rebounding and minutes while matching his season high in steals. It's unclear whether Middleton will return for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, but if not Snell will likely be asked to step up once again.
