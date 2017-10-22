Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores 17 points on eight shot attempts

Snell contributed 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

Snell was as efficient as it gets, though he didn't contribute much besides scoring. He is a very important role player for the Bucks, but Snell typically doesn't take enough shots or do enough in the other categories to make him relevant outside of deep leagues.