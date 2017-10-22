Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores 17 points on eight shot attempts
Snell contributed 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 win over the Trail Blazers.
Snell was as efficient as it gets, though he didn't contribute much besides scoring. He is a very important role player for the Bucks, but Snell typically doesn't take enough shots or do enough in the other categories to make him relevant outside of deep leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Will start Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Will come off bench in exhibition opener•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Back with Bucks•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores team-high 19 in Game 4 loss•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Out for rest Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Records team-high 16 points Monday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....