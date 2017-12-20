Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win

Snell supplied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Cavaliers.

Snell returned to the lineup following a five-game absence with knee tendinitis. This was the 16th time through 24 appearances this season in which he failed to reach double figures in scoring. Moreover, Snell is simply too inconsistent in every area to trust him outside of daily or deeper leagues.